Man arrested following Hougang knife attack that left female hardware store employee with multiple stab wounds

Man arrested following knife attack at hardware store in Hougang

Police arrested a 42-year-old man just after he had attacked a female employee with a knife at a hardware store in Houngang at around 11am on Tuesday (10 Dec).

The incident occurred at Quan Long Nippon Paint next to Kovan Market and Food Centre at Block 210, Hougang Street 21.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the attacker is a former employee of the store who now works as a deliveryman.

Assailant & two victims injured

A witness who works at a nearby department store told The Straits Times that she heard a loud argument just before the incident.

Before the attack, the female employee was also heard screaming, prompting people to check what was going on.

Witnesses claim that the assailant, who was seen making deliveries to the hardware store, took out a knife and attacked the woman who failed to get away.

The 26-year-old store manager was injured after he stepped forward and wrestled with the man, while the female victim suffered multiple cuts to her back.

The assailant also injured himself in the process.

Assailant & victims taken to hospital

Parademics and heavily armed policemen arrived shortly after and secured the hardware store as well as an adjacent fruit stall and jewellery shop.

The two victims and the assailant were all taken to the hospital, with the latter being escorted by police officers.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 11:05am and took two people to Changi General Hospital while another person was sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the female employee suffered six to seven stab wounds while the manager was also stabbed in the abdomen.

Female hardware store employee died in Houngang knife attack

Despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, the 34-year-old female employee later died, CNA reported.

In a media release, the police also revealed that, according to preliminary investigations, all parties knew each other.

The assailant will be charged on Thursday (12 Dec) with murder and will face the death penalty if proven guilty.

