Car drives off unfinished highway in Indonesia while following Google Maps, plunges 5m

Man using Google Maps drives onto unfinished highway in Indonesia, couple escape with minor injuries

A couple in Indonesia narrowly escaped death after driving off an unfinished highway in Indonesia, with their car plunging 5m.

The driver had reportedly driven to the dangerous location while following Google Maps.

Google Maps rerouted driver away from incomplete highway in Indonesia

The incident took place on Wednesday (9 April) at about 10pm local time, reported The Daily Mail.

Mr Rudie Heru Komandono, 61, and Ms Endang Sri Wahyuni, 47, were on the way to a friend’s house, using GPS directions from Google Maps to help them navigate a new road in East Java.

However, while the app mapped the road, it rerouted him away from the incomplete highway.

Mr Rudie proceeded, passing through a gap in a construction barrier.

Car plunges off highway, landing on road below

However, the car then drove straight off a 5m-high embankment, landing bumper-first on the road below, according to a video of the incident posted by Kwong Wah Yit Poh on Facebook.

Thankfully, the car did not hit other motorists, narrowly missing two cars and a motorcycle that had just passed by.

It finally came to rest partially on a road divider.

Couple survive with minor injuries

Incredibly, both occupants of the car suffered only minor injuries.

After receiving medical treatment, they were discharged and have since returned home safely.

Mr Rudie said the crash was not his fault as he was trying to follow the GPS on his phone.

However, it was “confusing”, he added, also worrying about the insurance for his car.

Driver ‘too focused’ on looking at Google Maps

Local police confirmed that the highway segment was still under construction and not open to traffic yet.

There were ways for the car to exit the elevated expressway, but Mr Rudie carried on driving straight, taking him to the unfinished bridge.

The driver was “too focused” on looking at Google Maps and didn’t realise he had gone through the barrier, an inspector said.

Also read: Drunk man in Thailand drives car onto drain while following Google Maps, dies after he falls into toxic wastewater

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @neVerAl0nely via Kwong Wah Yit Poh on Facebook.