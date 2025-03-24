Drunk man in Thailand drives car onto drain while following Google Maps, dies after he falls into toxic wastewater

Drunk man in Thailand falls into wastewater after driving car onto drain

A drunk electrician in Thailand fell into a toxic wastewater drain and lost consciousness after his pickup truck got stuck on a drain cover.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday (23 March) in Samut Prakan, reportedly after 30-year-old Sarawut (transliterated from Thai) followed Google Maps directions.

According to Khaosod, the left front wheel of his vehicle got trapped in a zinc sheet covering the drain. When Sarawut stepped out of the truck, he fell straight into the wastewater — which was filled with foul-smelling discharge from a leather tanning plant.

The strong odour allegedly overwhelmed him, causing him to lose consciousness and sink beneath the surface.

Rescuers had to pump oxygen into drain to conduct rescue

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, but retrieving Sarawut’s body was especially challenging due to the toxic fumes from the wastewater.

Divers had to wear protective suits to avoid exposure, and rescuers pumped oxygen into the drain before descending to search for him.

At the time, Sarawut was already suspected to be dead and submerged in wastewater.

After about 10 minutes, rescuers found Sarawut’s body in the 3-metre-deep murky waters.

They then tied a rope around him and pulled him up.

Man had been drinking & was unfamiliar with route

Sarawut’s coworker, Bancha, later revealed that they had been drinking at a party before he took the wheel. As he was unfamiliar with the area, he relied on Google Maps for directions.

Due to his unfamiliarity with the road and the fact that he had been drinking, Sarawut lost control of the car and crashed into the drain cover, breaking it.

Bancha exited the vehicle to seek help from locals, while Sarawut stayed inside, waiting for a tow truck.

Moments later, he stepped out through the passenger door — directly onto the broken drain cover — causing him to fall in.

According to Bancha, Sarawut reached out for help and even tried to hold on to the drain cover but quickly lost consciousness due to the potent smell, causing him to drop into the water.

Bancha was taken by the police for questioning to investigate the cause of Sarawut’s death.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod, Komchadluek.