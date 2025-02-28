Driver in Thailand takes unfamiliar shortcut suggested by GPS, car collides with trailer truck

Driver crushed by trailer truck during shortcut suggested by GPS

A 33-year-old man in Thailand was making his way home on 25 Feb when his GPS suggested an unfamiliar route.

Deciding to trust the navigation system, the freelance drummer — who had just finished a gig at a restaurant in Nakhon Si Thammarat — took a dark and empty road exiting into a four-way intersection.

According to Khaosod, his car then collided with an 18-wheel trailer truck and ended up crushed underneath it.

The tragic accident happened at around 12.15am.

Man dies during detour

According to local media, the 18-wheeler was crossing the intersection when the drummer’s car appeared at a high speed.

The collision caused the smaller car to be wedged underneath the large truck, immediately killing the drummer.

Authorities had to use cutting tools to extract the car and the deceased’s body from underneath the vehicle.

Images of the wreckage showed that the car had sustained massive damage, with its roof completely pierced by the underside of the truck.

Relatives say the man did not drink before the fatal crash

The drummer’s relatives told local media that he did not consume any alcohol before driving home.

They added that the man left the restaurant early as he said he had work the next morning.

Police will turn over the man’s body to his family after an autopsy has been performed.

In a similar incident late last year, three men in India perished in a tragic accident after they drove off an unfinished bridge while using Google Maps to navigate.

Parts of the bridge had been washed away during a flood and were under reconstruction when the three men died.

Also read: 3 men die after driving off unfinished bridge in India while following Google Maps directions

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.