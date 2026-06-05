7 girls arrested for rioting after allegedly beating up teenage girl at mall in Orchard

14-year-old girl reportedly warded for 9 days after being beaten at carpark of mall in Orchard

Seven girls aged between 12 and 17 years old have been arrested for rioting after allegedly beating up another girl at a mall along Orchard Road.

A video of the incident posted on Telegram showed the group surrounding the victim and raining blows on her.

Girl hit, shoved & kicked while on the ground

The dimly-lit clip, which appeared to have been recorded at a carpark, showed the victim lying on the floor.

She was being repeatedly pummelled by a girl in a white top.

At one point, she was shoved to the ground, whereupon she was also kicked.

Girl lured to 11th-floor carpark in Orchard mall

The victim’s mother told Shin Min Daily News that the incident happened on 3 May, after her daughter met up with friends for dinner.

She was subsequently lured to a carpark on the 11th floor of the mall in Orchard, where she was ambushed by seven girls.

Her daughter had met four of them online, the mother said.

Girl allegedly attacked for 40 mins

The girl was then surrounded and attacked by multiple girls, who hit, slapped and kicked her, her mother said.

The attack lasted for about 40 minutes, with the girl unable to get away.

It stopped only after she received several heavy blows to her head, after which the assailant checked on her injuries and left.

Police & SCDF called to grandmother’s flat

After the attack, the girl managed to make it to The Centrepoint, then to her grandmother’s flat in Bedok Reservoir.

Once there, she called her mother and told her what had happened.

They called the police and ambulance, which headed to the grandmother’s flat.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received calls for assistance at about 11.25pm on 3 May.

They headed to Block 616 Bedok Reservoir Road, from which a 14-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

She was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, SCDF added.

7 girls arrested for rioting after Orchard incident

SPF added that seven girls were arrested for rioting, with the youngest just 12 years old.

But this is cold comfort to the 14-year-old girl’s mother, who told the Chinese daily that her daughter had suffered multiple injuries, including a swollen and bruised face, swollen and ringing ears, bleeding nostrils, blood clots around her eyes, a bump on her head and bruises all over her body.

Footprints were also seen on her clothes.

She was also hospitalised for nine days, and is still receiving treatment and counselling over the alleged attack.

Girl still suffers trauma, says mother

Due to the blows to her head, her memory of the incident is hazy and her mental state has been greatly affected, the mother said.

Whenever the girl recalls the incident, she will undergo mood swings and experience stomach pain, she added.

The family went on a short trip to help her recover and overcome her trauma.

They have yet to receive an apology from the girls involved or their families, she added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Armed police deployed to Orchard Gateway mall after dispute among several youths

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Featured image adapted from SG SHARES on Telegram.