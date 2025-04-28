‘I thought it was some crazy discount’: Supermarkets see large crowds as people scramble to find S’pore-exclusive Milo plushies

Supermarkets see large crowds as people scramble to find Singapore-exclusive Milo plushies

In true Singaporean fashion, supermarkets were packed over the weekend as crowds scrambled to get their hands on the latest must-have: limited edition Milo plushies.

Launched on Saturday (26 Apr) to celebrate Milo’s 75th anniversary in Singapore, the Milo Breakfast Party plushies come in the form of iconic local breakfast items like kaya toast, Milo peng, a Milo cup, a Milo tin, and soft-boiled eggs.

However, each plushie is hidden randomly inside special Milo 3-in-1 or Milo Gao Siew Dai promotional packs — meaning you’d have to try your luck to snag the one you want.

‘I thought it was some crazy discount’: Large crowds spotted at supermarkets

Over the weekend, large crowds were spotted crowding around the Milo shelves, shaking and squeezing the packs in hopes of guessing the plushie inside.

TikTok user @kerrynlee posted a video on Sunday (27 Apr) showing people furiously feeling and shaking Milo packets at a supermarket.

“I thought it was some crazy discount, but no leh,” the TikToker remarked.

She added that the coveted kaya toast plushie seemed to be the hottest pick among shoppers.

In another TikTok video, user @theongreyboi showed himself carrying a stack of Milo cartons piled up to his chin as he walked out of Sheng Siong Supermarket on Sunday (27 April).

‘As a local, locals are embarrassing’ say netizens

The viral videos — each racking up over 100,000 views — drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Commenting on the frenzy, one TikTok user commented, “As a local, locals are embarrassing.”

“1 month later, no one will even remember where they kept this plushie,” another commented.

Several users compared the scene to past frenzies, like the infamous McDonald’s Hello Kitty craze that gripped Singapore years ago.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video of the TikToker hauling away a mountain of Milo cartons, a cheeky commenter joked: “You took all my Milo.”

