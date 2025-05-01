86-year-old man in China marries deceased son’s girlfriend, daughter vandalises home to protest

Elderly man marries late son’s girlfriend, daughter smashes gate in rage

A fiery family feud in Foshan, Guangdong, has captured widespread public attention after an 86-year-old man, known as Uncle Biao, married his late son’s girlfriend.

His actions have prompted his daughter, Ms Qin, to launch a furious protest — smashing the family home’s gate with a hammer on 28 Apr.

According NetEase News, Biao, who had been widowed for years, was introduced in early 2024 to his son’s 53-year-old girlfriend, Ms Wang.

She then moved into their home to care for both father and son.

However, tragedy struck in February 2025 when the son passed away from liver disease. Barely a month later, on 12 Mar, Biao tied the knot with Ms Wang.

Man’s daughter accuses Wang of plotting to seize family assets

The unexpected marriage infuriated Biao’s 50-year-old daughter, who accused Ms Wang of scheming to gain control of the family’s assets.

Ms Qin said she had cared for her father in the past but stopped after clashing with Ms Wang.

She had once proposed placing her father in a nursing home, a suggestion that both he and Ms Wang strongly opposed.

The latter had hit back with claims that Ms Qin was motivated by money and had previously tried to persuade her late brother to rent out the family home for profit.

Property dispute fuels tension

At the heart of the dispute are two properties: an ancestral home and a 100m² iron shed. Both are still legally under the name of Biao’s late wife.

According to Chinese inheritance law, a deceased person’s estate is typically divided equally between the spouse and children.

Ms Qin argues that Ms Wang has no entitlement, as the properties were never transferred to Biao’s name.

But Ms Wang cited a letter from the local village committee, which claims the properties are located on collective land — meaning they may not fall under standard inheritance rules.

Despite more than 10 attempts at mediation by local authorities, the feud remains unresolved.

Legal commentators said children are still obligated to support their elderly parents, even if the parent remarries.

At the same time, a spouse like Ms Wang may also be entitled to certain caregiving rights and a share of inheritance under the law.

