Woman in China pretends to be girlfriend to 36 men, tricks them into buying homes before disappearing

Woman pretends to be girlfriend to 36 men, leaves them after they take mortgage on new homes

A woman in China allegedly scammed at least 36 men by pretending to be their girlfriend, convincing them to take out mortgages on new homes, and vanishing once the deals were sealed.

According to Sina News, a man named Ah Yao met a woman who introduced herself as Liu Jia on a dating platform in March 2024.

They quickly established a romantic relationship and began talking about marriage, but Liu stressed they needed to buy a house and then meet each other’s parents before they could live together.

To gain his trust, Liu even offered to contribute RMB 30,000 (S$5,517) for the downpayment and promised to help pay the mortgage.

She recommended properties in Huizhou Zhongkai High-Tech Zone, Guangdong, which happened to have developers offering housing subsidies of over RMB 100,000 (S$18,389) at the time.

Disappears after home purchase is finalised

Blinded by love, Mr Yao agreed and began the home-buying process.

However, Liu refused to include her name on the property certificate, claiming she wanted her parents to believe he had bought the house independently before marriage.

Shortly after the purchase, Liu became distant, giving excuses about being busy and refusing to meet.

“Later, she simply blocked me on WeChat and phone,” Mr Yao said. “Not long after, she disappeared without a trace and we completely lost contact.”

Woman has least 36 victims

According to Mr Yao, at least three men said they were in a relationship with a woman named Liu Jia around the same time they were together.

Liu also discussed marriage with them and said they should purchase a house first.

Mr Yao’s investigation revealed that Liu deceived at least 36 men, tricking them into buying houses in the same community.

Most of her victims were working-class men in their 30s from Shenzhen, and their “relationships” with Liu lasted no longer than a month.

Once the purchase was completed, the men were left with million-dollar mortgages and houses they couldn’t even live in due to long commutes to their workplaces, reports Sohu.

Since the incident had been exposed, netizens began to speculate that Liu is related to the real estate developers.

However, the developer refuses to discuss the incident when questioned by the victims, Sohu reported.

Also read: Man in China loses nearly S$37K in long-distance relationship scam with AI-generated ‘girlfriend’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Sohu.com.