2025 Reunion TOTO Draw happening on 24 Jan with S$5M jackpot prize

2025 Reunion TOTO Draw to take place on Friday before Lunar New Year

As the Lunar New Year (LNY) approaches, the annual Reunion TOTO Draw is also making a return.

This year, the Reunion Draw is happening on 24 Jan — the Friday preceding LNY.

Similar to last year, this year’s iteration of the festive Draw boasts a S$5 million jackpot prize.

SG Pools branches & retailers extend opening hours

According to Singapore Pools (SG Pools), the 2025 Reunion Draw will take place at 9.30pm on 24 Jan.

On the day of the draw, SG Pools branches, as well as SG Pool authorised retailers, will extend their opening hours till 9pm.

However, opening hours may differ across outlets. Punters may check the operating hours of their nearest outlets via the website here.

To help punters with their betting combinations, SG Pools has also made available a number generator on the Reunion Draw website.

Jackpot prize grew to S$6 million for last year’s Reunion Draw

Last year’s Reunion Draw jackpot prize swelled to nearly S$6 million and was won by a sole punter.

The Group 1 winning ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry bought from an SG Pools retailer in Jurong West.

Meanwhile, the Group 2 prize was shared among 13 people, with each getting nearly S$100,000.

A Hong Bao Draw typically takes place a few weeks after the Reunion Draw and with a larger prize pool.

Last year’s Hong Bao Draw jackpot prize grew to a whopping S$12.3 million and was split between four lucky punters.

Also read: S$6M TOTO Reunion Jackpot Won By 1 Person Only, Ticket Bought From Jurong West Outlet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Pools and Google Maps.