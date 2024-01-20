2024 TOTO Reunion Draw Happening On 2 Feb With S$5 Million Jackpot Prize

2024 TOTO Reunion Draw Happening A Week Before CNY

As we usher in the Year of the Dragon, Singapore Pools announced that the 2024 TOTO Reunion Draw will take place on 2 Feb.

Like last year, a top prize pool of S$5 million is up for grabs for this year’s Reunion Draw.

There will also be extended operating hours for the Singapore Pools main branch and other branches on 2 Feb.

The main branch, the outlets, as well as authorised retailers, will be operating from 8am to 9pm that day.

2024 TOTO Reunion Draw happening at 9.30pm on 2 Feb

As we start counting down to the Lunar New Year, Singapore Pools (SG Pools) has set up a dedicated site for this year’s Reunion Draw.

The Reunion Draw will take place in about two weeks time on 2 Feb at 9.30pm.

As with Reunion Draws of previous years, the festive draw this year will also boast a top prize pool of S$5 million.

To help punters decide on their bet combination, SG Pools has also put together a number generator on their website, tailored to the different bet types.

The SG Pools Main Branch, other branches, and authorised retailers will also extend their operating hours on the day of the draw.

They will be open from 8am to 9pm on 2 Feb.

However, punters should check the opening hours here as they may still differ across outlets.

Hong Bao draw likely to be held as well

If the trend from past years is anything to go by, there’ll likely be a Hong Bao Draw — with a larger prize pool — happening about a week or so into the new year.

The jackpot for last year’s Hong Bao Draw swelled to S$12.8 million, which was split among three lucky punters who each brought home S$4.27 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky winners split the jackpot prize for last year’s Reunion Draw, bringing home S$3.1 million each.

