S$6M TOTO Reunion Jackpot Won By 1 Person Only, Ticket Bought From Jurong West Outlet

1 Lucky Punter Wins S$6M Jackpot For TOTO Reunion Draw On 2 Feb

One week before the Lunar New Year (LNY), many Singaporeans were hoping to win the 2024 TOTO Reunion Draw, which took place on Friday (2 Feb).

Looks like a lucky punter will be having a huat LNY indeed, as they were the only person to win a whopping S$6 million all to themselves.

TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot was almost S$6M

According to Singapore Pools, the latest draw was for an eventual Group 1 prize of S$5,974,351.

The winning numbers ended up being 2, 27, 29, 36, 44 and 48.

The additional number was 12.

Just 1 person won TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot

While the jackpot is often shared between a few winners, only one punter managed to crack the winning formula this time round.

Thus, they get the full sum of almost S$6 million.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 13 people, with each of them getting S$96,751 — considerably less than the jackpot winner.

Winning ticket bought from Jurong West retailer

Of course, many punters would be curious to know where the big winner got their ticket.

According to Singapore Pools, the new huat outlet is a Singapore Pools Authorised Retailer in Jurong West.

The outlet is PFG Framing & Trading, located on the ground floor of Block 960 Jurong West Street 92.

Today’s jackpot is the highest amount won by a ticket from this outlet, according to information from Singapore Pools.

Winning ticket cost just S$1

Better still, the winning ticket was bought via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry.

That means it cost the punter a mere S$1.

Congratulations to the winner of the latest TOTO jackpot, and may the cash improve their life significantly.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one next Monday (5 Feb), which has an estimated S$1 million jackpot up for grabs.

That said, while trying your luck every now and then can be fun, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.