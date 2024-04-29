More than 800 speeding violations caught by red-light cameras in 3 weeks, police express concern

Red-light cameras were activated to detect speeding violations on 1 April

On 1 April, red-light cameras across Singapore were activated to detect speeding motorists.

Since then, more than 800 speeding violations have been caught, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

The police have expressed concern at the figure, saying that enforcement will continue to be stepped up.

More than 800 speeding violations caught by cameras as of 21 April

According to a media factsheet provided to MS News, SPF noted that the activation of the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras started on 1 April.

Subsequently, more than 800 speeding violations had been caught by these cameras as of 21 April — three weeks since the activation.

Speeding and beating the red light — both offences that the cameras can detect — accounted for about 75% of traffic violations in 2023, SPF said.

They are also the top two traffic violations, it added.

Cameras tap 3 types of technology to catch speeding violations

Explaining how speed cameras and red-light cameras work, SPF said that three types of technology are tapped:

laser technology radar technology detector loops

Laser technology makes use of laser beams, which calculate a vehicle’s speed by bouncing laser beams off it and measuring the time it takes. Radar technology does this with radio waves instead of laser beams.

Red-light cameras typically use detector loops embedded in the road. These loops can be activated when the traffic light turns red, creating an electromagnetic field.

When a vehicle goes over the loop it disrupts the field and triggers the camera to take a photo of the vehicle.

Upon activation of the speed enforcement function, the loops can trigger the camera when a speeding vehicle goes over them.

Violations captured on camera are first reviewed by Camera Unit officers in a two-layer verification process. A violation report is created only after validity and accuracy is ensured.

A Notice of Traffic Offence may be issued based on investigations.

An offender may also be arrested, charged in court and have their licence suspended.

Number of speeding violations of concern: Police

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Foo told The Straits Times (ST) on Monday (29 April) that activating the speeding function on red-light cameras has provided the Traffic Police (TP) with more tools to catch speeding motorists.

However, the figure of more than 800 speeding violations was “of concern”, he said, adding:

We will continue to step up on our enforcement and will not hesitate to take action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules.

DSP Foo, who oversees the TP’s Surveillance Camera Unit, said violations are typically processed within two to three weeks.

TP officers patrol the roads around the clock and conduct traffic enforcement operations regularly, SPF said.

240 active red-light cameras across Singapore

According to the SPF website, there are 240 active red-light cameras across Singapore as of 12 April, with 12 more pending relocation.

Their exact locations are listed on the website. Before each camera, a warning sign will also be placed with the relevant speed limit for that road.

Lists of the locations of four types of speed enforcement cameras are also on the website.

Number of fatal accidents related to speeding went up in 2023

The activation of red-light cameras to catch speeding violations comes as the number of fatal accidents related to speeding went up by 83.3% in 2023, compared with 2022.

The proportion of fatal accidents due to speeding also increased, from 17.3% in 2022 to 25.2% in 2023, said SPF in a statement on 30 March.

However, fewer speeding violations were detected by cameras last year, with 73,152 cases in 2022 but 52,237 cases in 2023.

In contrast, more speeding violations were caught by police enforcement operations, with 52,016 cases in 2022 and 63,468 cases in 2023 — an increase of 22%.

That means “motorists still choose to speed at locations where they think no one is watching”, SPF said.

About a week ago on 22 April, two people were killed after the driver of a black Saab was seen beating the red light at a traffic junction in Tampines, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up.

