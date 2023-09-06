TP Officer Seen Hiding Among Shrubs Along ECP, Drivers Say No Fear If Not Speeding

TP Officer Supposedly Hiding In Shrubs To Catch Speeding Drivers

It is always a good idea to maintain a reasonable speed while on the roads.

In Singapore, traffic police (TP) officers are the ones responsible for enforcing traffic rules and making sure no one is speeding.

While that is a known fact, they have apparently employed new methods to catch errant motorists.

A photograph of what appears to be a plainclothes TP officer hiding among shrubs pointing a speed camera along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) has gone viral on Facebook.

The picture prompted many reactions from users of the platform where most seem to agree that there is nothing for drivers to fear if they are not speeding.

TP officer apparently hiding among ECP shrubbery with speed camera

The image shows a stationary motorcycle next to some pots and shrubs along the roadside.

What is to note here is the license plate bearing a “TP”. This indicates that the motorcycle belongs to the traffic police.

As such, it’s assumed that the man wearing a helmet who was crouching next to the shrubs is likely a TP officer.

He also seems to be looking through a speed camera, which he points at the road.

According to the accompanying captions, he was supposedly hiding from the drivers on the expressway.

Although the post or the photograph itself did not make clear where the exact location was, an eagle-eyed user commented saying that this might be along the ECP towards Changi Airport.

Netizens express approval, think there is no need to worry if not speeding

Despite the curious sight, Facebook users and drivers who encountered this image seem to approve of what the TP officer is doing.

One user said that the TP should employ this method in more places, as there are many drivers who speed.

Another user echoed similar sentiments, praising the TP officer for doing his job well. Additionally, they urged the TP to catch more errant drivers on the roads.

There was also one commenter who highlighted that there is nothing for drivers to worry about if they do not speed. They also noted that many drivers who speed there get caught in the daytime.

Kudos to the TP officers who keep Singapore’s roads safe, no matter rain or shine.

Also Read: Vin Diesel Lookalike Seen At Traffic Police Spot Check On Supercars In Selegie

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.