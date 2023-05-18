Vin Diesel Lookalike Seen At Traffic Police Spot Check On Supercars In Selegie

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Traffic Police Conduct Spot Check On Cars In Selegie With Vin Diesel Lookalike Among Them

It appears Vin Diesel doppelgangers haven’t just been popping up in Malaysia.

Recently, a lookalike of the Hollywood action star was spotted right here on our sunny Singapore shores.

This time, however, the similarities did not just stop at their appearances.

Traffic police had apparently stopped him for a spot check on a convoy, which he was part of.

Traffic police stop Fast X-themed cars along Selegie

A netizen took to Facebook on Wednesday (17 May) to share that the convoy was on its way to the premiere of ‘Fast X’, the latest instalment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ film franchise.

The drivers were then stopped for a spot check by Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers and traffic police.

Images of the incident show a row of brightly-coloured ‘Fast X’-themed cars lined up along Selegie Road in the Dhoby Ghaut area.

Officers then proceeded to inspect the vehicles thoroughly one-by-one.

In one picture, an officer is shown getting down on the road to investigate the underside of a car.

Footage also shows the cars with their hoods popped as several men, presumably the owners, waiting around for the spot check to be over.

Vin Diesel lookalike part of spot check in Selegie

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the incident, though, had to be the Vin Diesel lookalike who was apparently part of the convoy as well.

Standing beside a white vehicle while communicating with traffic police, he sported a black leather jacket over a white shirt and trousers.

Fortunately, the moviegoers passed the scrutiny of the spot check, and the man managed to reach the premiere.

He even posed for a photo in front of a banner of Vin Diesel himself.

Netizens amazed at lookalike

The pictures have since gained attention on Facebook, with many sharing their thoughts and making jokes over the lookalike.

Just like with the doppelgangers in Malaysia, netizens came up with a variety of creative names for Singapore’s very own version of Vin Diesel.

Of course, users also couldn’t resist referencing the franchise’s iconic line about “family”, saying that that’s apparently all you need even when dealing with the traffic police.

There were even those who noted that despite the flashy cars in the convoy, it was the traffic police’s motorcycle that stood out the most.

Thankfully, despite their external similarities, this particular lookalike was far more willing to comply with authorities than his movie counterpart.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.