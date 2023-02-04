Vin Diesel Lookalike Spotted Selling Grilled Fish In M’sia, Fans Shocked At Resemblance

Vin Diesel Lookalike Spotted Selling Grilled Fish Along Malaysian Roadside

Celebrity lookalikes never fail to produce a good chuckle or leave jaws dropped in their wake.

Recently, a man in Malaysia captured the imagination of netizens for his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood action star Vin Diesel, who’s perhaps most famous for his appearances in the Fast & Furious series.

Despite the lofty achievements of his acting counterpart, the man in Malaysia was performing more humble tasks — the bald-headed man was spotted grilling pieces of fish by the roadside.

‘Dom Toretto’ seemingly swaps cars for grilled fish

Photos of the doppelganger first surfaced earlier this week, with several Twitter users sharing his pictures on social media.

The pictures in question show a fairly familiar face, tending a stall located along a road in Malaysia.

In one of the photos, the Vin Diesel lookalike was dressed in a grey kurta while glaring toward the camera.

Another photo shows just how surreal the likeness is as the doppelganger even boasts the same imposing height and stature as the Fast & Furious megastar.

Vin Diesel lookalike spotted in Thailand too

According to Malaysian news outlet Kosmo, the man is allegedly a Pakistani who migrated to Malaysia.

The news site, however, did not elaborate further about the man other than his striking resemblance to the celebrity.

Back in Feb 2022, TheSmartLocal Thailand reported another sighting of a Vin Diesel lookalike, this time cruising around in the Land of Smiles.

Dressed in a tight black T-shirt and starting deathly into the distance behind the steering wheel, we can definitely see the similarity.

Featured image adapted from Twitter & Twitter.