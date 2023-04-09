Another Vin Diesel Lookalike Spotted In M’sia, He Sells Kunafe At Johor Ramadan Bazaar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Vin Diesel Lookalike Spotted Selling Kunafe At Johor Ramadan Bazaar

Back in February, a man selling grilled fish in Malaysia went viral for his striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

Two months later, another lookalike of the ‘Fast & Furious’ star has emerged.

This time, he was frying kunafe (or kunafa) — a popular Turkish dessert — at a Ramadan bazaar in Johor Bahru (JB).

TikTok user @flamjars shared a short clip of the lookalike, which has since gone viral on the platform.

Vin Diesel lookalike goes viral on TikTok

On Monday (3 Apr), @flamjars uploaded a 14-second video featuring a man serving customers at a kunafe stall.

In a reply to another user’s comment, the OP shared that they were at a Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Baru Uda, JB.

While it seemed like a pretty uneventful sight, what caught the OP’s — and everyone else’s — attention was how much the seller looked like a certain ‘Fast & Furious’ headliner.

Yup, for a moment there, everyone was left wondering what Vin Diesel was doing cooking a popular Middle Eastern dessert on the street.

The doppelgänger was even wearing a tight white T-shirt, similar to what Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto often sports in the films.

“Bro selling kunafa for family,” the OP wrote in the caption.

They were, of course, making a reference to Dom Toretto’s tendency to spout quotes about “family”, which has become a meme at this point.

Sparks countless ‘family’ jokes

The post reached viral status faster than the cars in the racing franchise.

In two days, it garnered over 3.1 million views, along with more than 404,600 ‘likes’ and 10,900 comments.

Like the OP, users cracked countless “family” jokes.

Like Vin Diesel’s character in the franchise, this kunafe seller shows his dedication towards doing “anything for family”.

One netizen quipped that even Dom Toretto was not spared from the rising cost of living and had to resort to selling kunafe to make ends meet.

What do you think of the newest Vin Diesel lookalike? Do you think the kunafe seller or grilled fish seller from before resembles the star more? Let us know in the comments.

