Popular Hougang Toto outlet faces bird infestation with droppings scattered everywhere, punters fear it’s bad omen

Bird infestation at Hougang Toto outlet worries punters about ‘jackpot’

Hougang’s renowned Toto betting outlet, Tong Aik Huat, has gained a reputation for producing jackpot winners.

However, a growing bird infestation near the outlet has left residents frustrated and punters uneasy — some even fearing that “hitting the jackpot” might come with a bad omen.

Bird infestation raises hygiene & superstition concerns

Located at Block 685, Hougang Street 61, Tong Aik Huat has reportedly produced over 20 jackpot winners.

But recently, an online complaint highlighted a worsening bird infestation at a nearby park, with droppings scattered all over the area.

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents shared their frustrations over the noise and mess caused by the birds.

Many reported that flocks of crows caw loudly from 6am to 8am daily and return in the evening around 5pm.

Mr Zhang, 68, a resident, said that in addition to the park, many crows also roost in the parking lot behind Block 686, affecting his sleep.

From mynahs to crows

According to Mr Zhang, the area previously struggled with mynah infestations due to the abundance of trees. However, after authorities intervened, the issue subsided.

“Over the past six months, the number of crows has started increasing again, sometimes reaching over a hundred,” he lamented.

He also expressed concern over reports of crows attacking people, prompting him to avoid walking under trees.

Mr Zheng, 23, a student, also complained about the mess left behind, saying crows frequently perch on corridor walls, forcing him to clean bird droppings regularly.

“We’re also very helpless. We can’t wash it directly with water, as it might splash onto people downstairs, so we can only keep wiping.”

Bird droppings associated with bad luck

Superstitious punters at the Toto outlet worry that getting hit by bird droppings after placing a bet might bring misfortune.

Mr Liang, 55, an office worker, said the high number of birds in the area makes him feel uneasy.

“If I get hit by bird droppings after placing a bet, it would be bad luck, so I will be very careful,” he said, adding that he thinks the area is unhygienic.

Similarly, Ms Shen, 41, a housewife, avoids large flocks, fearing they might attack.

“I am more worried that the crows might peck at people, so if I see too many flying around, I walk into the corridor.”

Also read: Bishan resident complains of early-morning noise from crows, says it sounds like ‘gang clash’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Lianhe Zaobao.