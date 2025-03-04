TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10M for 6 March draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 6 March will be a cascade draw, jackpot could be split

The first TOTO cascade draw of 2025 will take place on Thursday (6 March), with the jackpot snowballing to an estimated sum of S$10 million.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the upcoming draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 24 Feb, 27 Feb & 3 March

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 24 Feb, 27 Feb, and 3 March — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 20 Feb, when one punter took home an impressive S$3,249,509, while the only Group 2 winner got S$380,878.

So far, there was one Group 2 winner on 24 Feb, two on 27 Feb and five on 3 March — but no Group 1 winner.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from S$1.37 million on 24 Feb to S$3.17 million on 27 Feb, and then S$6.3 million on 3 March.

6 March TOTO jackpot to be split if there’s no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 6 March will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation.

That means the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

3 previous draws with jackpots of more than S$10M

While the draw on 6 March is the first cascade draw of 2025, three other draws this year have attracted punters’ interest with jackpots of more than S$10 million.

The New Year Draw on 3 Jan had three winners sharing the jackpot of S$11.6 million, while the Reunion Draw on 24 Jan had a jackpot that snowballed to S$13.3 million, split between just two winners.

Most recently, the Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb had a S$12.6 million jackpot that was split three ways.

Previous cascade draw was on 14 Nov

The previous non-festive season cascade draw was less than four months ago, on 14 Nov.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive weeks with no Group 1 winner.

After the dust settled, four winners split a whopping S$13,089,780, with each of them getting a still-considerable sum of S$3,272,445.

One of the winners bought their winning ticket from Tong Aik Huat, a famous Singapore Pools outlet in Hougang that has produced several winners.

Before 14 Nov, the last S$10 million cascade draw was on 21 Oct, when two lucky winners split S$13,214,250 in half.

Thus, given recent history of cascade draws, the draw on 6 March could have an eventual jackpot of more than S$13 million as well.

