3 winners share S$11.6M TOTO jackpot on 3 Jan, each of them get S$3.9M

3 Jan TOTO New Year Draw winners bought tickets from Collyer Quay & Bukit Panjang

The first TOTO draw of 2025 has concluded with no less than three winners sharing the jackpot of S$11.6 million.

The TOTO New Year Draw on Friday (3 Jan) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$8.2 million.

TOTO jackpot on 3 Jan was S$11.6M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw had an eye-watering jackpot of S$11,637,633, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 9, 11, 24, 29, 39, and 46.

The additional number was 31.

3 Jan TOTO jackpot split among three winners

After the dust settled, three Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot three ways, each getting S$3,879,211.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 13 people, with each of them getting S$136,132.

One winning ticket bought from Collyer Quay outlet

According to Singapore Pools, two of the winning tickets were purchased from huat outlets across the island.

One of them was Tay Sui Lan Agency, a Singapore Pools Authorised Retailer in The Arcade, a mall along Collyer Quay.

The winning ticket bought from there was a QuickPick System 7 entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$7.

Incredibly, the store also sold a Group 2 winning ticket — a System 12 entry — in the same draw.

After the 3 Jan draw, Tay Sui Lan has now produced no less than eight jackpot winners since 2015. Its previous Group 1 ticket was sold for a draw on 20 May 2024.

Another winning ticket bought from FairPrice outlet in Bukit Panjang

Another winning ticket was purchased from the Singapore Pools outlet in the FairPrice supermarket at Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang.

It was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, meaning it cost just S$1.

That outlet has produced just two Group 1 winners since 2017, with the previous winning ticket sold for a draw on 4 Sept 2017.

The third winning ticket was a System 7 Entry bought via Singapore Pools’ online betting service.

Two previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 3 Jan New Year draw initially had an estimated jackpot of S$5 million.

However, punters were all abuzz when it snowballed to an estimated S$8.2 million after two consecutive draws — on 26 Dec and 30 Dec — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (6 Jan), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: 4 winners split S$13M TOTO jackpot on 14 Nov, 1 winning ticket bought from Tong Aik Huat again

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.