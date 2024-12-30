TOTO New Year Draw on 3 Jan will have S$8.2M jackpot as no Group 1 winner for past 2 draws

TOTO New Year Draw will be conducted at 9.30pm on 3 Jan

As Singapore looks forward to 2025, Singapore Pools has announced that the 2025 TOTO New Year Draw will take place on Friday (3 Jan).

This year, the jackpot has snowballed to S$8.2 million as there has been no Group 1 winner for the past two draws.

S’pore Pools outlets will extend operating hours for TOTO New Year draw

According to Singapore Pools’ dedicated site for the New Year draw, it will take place at 9.30pm.

To cater to the anticipated demand, Singapore Pools’ outlets and authorised retailers will extend their operating hours on 3 Jan till 9pm.

Authorised retailers will also stay open till 8pm from 1-2 Jan.

As operating hours may differ across outlets, punters should check them here before coming down.

Outlets selling packs of S$10 & S$20

To make things easier, outlets started to sell tickets in packs of S$10 and S$20 from Monday (30 Dec).

Each S$10 has one TOTO ticket and one Singapore Sweep ticket, while the S$20 pack has two TOTO tickets and one Singapore Sweep ticket.

To help punters decide on their bet combination, Singapore Pools has also put together a number generator on their website, tailored to the different bet types.

TOTOo New Year Draw snowballed to S$8.2M

While the jackpot for the New Year Draw was previously reported to be S$5 million, it has now snowballed to S$8.2 million.

This comes after the previous two draws on 26 Dec and 30 Dec yielded no Group 1 winners.

The most recent draw with a Group 1 winner was on 23 Dec, when two winners shared a jackpot of S$3,017,983.

Two more festive draws to come

According to 8world News, punters can also look forward to two more festive draws in the coming weeks.

The Reunion Draw will be on 24 Jan and the Hong Bao Draw will take place on 7 Feb.

