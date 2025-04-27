Participant dies during 2XU Compression Run, organisers express condolences

Police investigating after participant dies during 2XU Compression Run

A participant has died during the 2XU Compression Run on Sunday (27 April).

The news was revealed in a statement posted on the same day on the event’s Instagram account.

2xu Compression Run organisers saddened by death of participant

The organisers said they were “deeply saddened” over the death, without revealing any details about the incident, only adding:

Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends during this difficult time.

They are unable to share any details as the case is under police investigation.

Event flagged off on Sunday morning

The event flagged off from about 4am at the F1 Pit Building, according to its website.

The competitive races were split into 5km, 10km, and 21.1km categories.

In an Instagram post after the race ended, the organisers apologised for areas where they “fell short”, including a course distance that “did not meet expectations” and congestion in certain parts of the route.

Previous death at same event in 2014

This is not the first time a participant has died during the 2XU Compression Run.

In 2014, 45-year-old Mr Martynn Koh Tong Yong died after collapsing at the event, reported The Straits Times (ST).

More recently, a participant at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon in December 2024 died after finishing the race.

They received medical attention on-site before being transported to Singapore General Hospital, but passed away there.

In 2011, a 22-year-old man died from acute coronary insufficiency after completing a half marathon, according to ST.

It was later determined that he had suffered from a previously undetected abnormal coronary artery.

