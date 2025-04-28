BMW & Toyota MPV catch fire after collision on PIE, small crowd watches from road shoulder

BMW & Toyota MPV catch fire after morning PIE crash, injuring 1

An accident occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport earlier today (28 April) with a BMW and an MPV later spotted being consumed by fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at around 7.20am, after the Paya Lebar Road exit.

Videos showed a black Toyota Alphard that had rear-ended a white BMW on the rightmost lane. It remains unclear how the initial accident happened.

The front of the MPV and the rear of the BMW were on fire. Nobody seemed to be inside at the time.

A later video then showed the entire Toyota MPV consumed by the flames, billowing thick smoke into the air.

Motorists in Paya Lebar could spot the smoke column rising up from the PIE.

SCDF arrives & extinguishes fire

Several metres behind the accident site, a group of people gathered on the road shoulder to watch the fire.

Near them, a third car had stopped and set up a hazard triangle, seemingly to warn drivers to go around.

A clip from a car heading in the opposite direction also showed a woman with two children in her arms, a few metres in front of the burning vehicles.

The SCDF told MS News that they extinguished the fire involving two cars using a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam backpack.

Paramedics assessed one person for minor injuries, but they declined conveyance to the hospital.

The SCDF is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the LTA Traffic News X account, the accident resulted in a road congestion that stretched to Kim Keat Link.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.