2 cars engulfed by fire after multi-vehicle accident on PIE, no injuries reported

2 cars seen on fire after accident on PIE involving taxi

A dramatic scene ensued on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (27 Feb) night when two cars caught fire after a multi-vehicle accident took place.

A video of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the affected cars on the far-right lane, next to a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi that appeared to be unaffected by the fire.

Fire almost completely engulfs cars after PIE accident

The clip, taken by traffic driving past the scene, showed the car right in front almost totally engulfed in flames, while flames licked from the bonnet of the one behind.

However, in another part of the clip the car behind was observed to be covered in flames too.

The fire was also very obvious from traffic going in the other direction.

Other vehicles seen at the scene, 2 lanes cordoned off

The video also showed three cars stopped behind the two cars on fire and the taxi.

It’s uncertain whether they were involved in the accident, but a rescue officer was taking something from one of them.

Lanes 1 and 2 were cordoned off with traffic cones, with officers directing traffic along.

Later, a large tow truck was seen also at the location.

An image depicted an ambulance heading to the scene, caught up in a traffic jam.

LTA advises motorists to avoid 2 lanes

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X said at 10.09pm that there had been an accident on the PIE in the direction towards Changi Airport, after Paya Lebar Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 1.

About 9 minutes later, they were told to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

PIE accident involved at least 4 cars, with 2 on fire

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 10.15pm on 27 Feb.

It took place along the PIE towards Changi Airport near the Paya Lebar Flyover, and involved five cars and a taxi.

However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that four cars were involved, with two of them on fire.

No injuries reported

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet, it said.

Despite the apparent seriousness of the accident, no injuries were reported, SPF and SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

