Car erupts in flames on CTE, massive traffic jam stretches to Braddell Road

Car engulfed in flames on CTE triggers huge traffic jam & delays

A car erupted into flames along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (23 Feb) evening, triggering a massive traffic jam that stretched all the way to Braddell Road.

Car blaze causes traffic jam on CTE

A video shared by SGRV on Facebook captured the dramatic scene, showing a Mercedes engulfed in flames on Lane 2 of the expressway. Vehicles cautiously navigated past the burning car as thick smoke billowed into the sky.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) traffic news account on X, the accident caused severe congestion along the CTE, with traffic backing up to Braddell Road.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received an alert about the fire at around 7.40pm. The incident occurred along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), just after the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit.

SCDF officers swiftly responded, using a water jet to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Netizens react to car blaze on CTE

The viral footage sparked discussions among netizens, with many sharing their thoughts on the incident. One netizen noted that continental cars seemed to catch fire more often.

Another commenter expressed concern over the increasing number of vehicle fires, speculating whether electric cars might be contributing to the trend.

A user suggested that car owners should always unlock their doors, boot, and bonnet in case of a fire to help firefighters respond more efficiently.

Meanwhile, another netizen theorized that low water and oil levels may have led to the fire, as the flames appeared concentrated in the bonnet area.

Also read: Car bursts into flames at Bishan carpark, fire put out immediately by SCDF

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.