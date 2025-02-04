TOTO Hong Bao Draw attracts more punters than ‘Li Chun’ bank customers on 4 Feb morning 

TOTO Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb attracts snaking lines

Li Chun (立春), which signifies the beginning of spring, has arrived for the Year of the Snake.

This year though, there are surprisingly no snaking queues at banks and ATMs to deposit money.

Instead, there are long lines of people queuing up to buy TOTO for the Hong Bao Draw this Friday (7 Feb).

No long lines outside bank outlets on 3 Feb morning

The start of spring signifies the beginning of a new year and carries auspicious connotations.

This year, the start of spring falls on Monday (3 Feb) at 10.27pm.

On Tuesday (4 Feb) morning, a Lianhe Zaobao reporter visited Woodlands Regional Centre, Kovan, Jurong, and Ang Mo Kio, but did not encounter crowds queuing up to deposit money at bank outlets.

The Chinese news site reported that queues began appearing at ATM machines near Clementi Town Centre at about 10am. However, the crowd was significantly smaller than in previous years.

Lin Yuejiao (name transliterated from Mandarin), a 61-year-old queuing up to make a deposit, said the line this year was much shorter.

She said: “I waited less than 10 minutes before my turn. I thought there would be many people today and didn’t expect it to be so fast.”

The retiree speculated many people might have resorted to electronic transfer and thus did not need to queue up physically.

S$12-million TOTO Hong Baso draw on 7 Feb

Another interviewee, Lin Jianhui (name transliterated from Mandarin) said he went to make a deposit during his lunch break.

He said: “I didn’t have to wait long today. Maybe there was a queue last night. I had to get up early for work today, so I didn’t queue.”

The reporter noticed that the nearby Singapore Pools betting station attracted more people to queue up. Starting from Tuesday (4 Feb), the public can place bets for the Hong Bao TOTO Draw that will take place on Friday (7 Feb).

