Tipper truck flips on its side along Lentor Ave, driver sent to hospital

35-year-old truck driver sent to hospital after Lentor Avenue accident

Motorists on Lentor Avenue yesterday evening might have caught sight of a truck flipped on its side by the side of the road.

The accident resulted in a 35-year-old driver being sent to hospital, according to the police.

Truck flips on its left side on Lentor Avenue

Footage of the Lentor Avenue accident was posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (21 July).

The clip, with a timestamp of 5.36pm on Saturday (20 July), was ostensibly taken by a vehicle just behind.

It showed the truck flipping on its left side in a cloud of dust on far left lane of Lentor Avenue.

Another photo taken in the aftermath of the accident showed that a large amount of gravel had spilt out onto the road from the truck.

Traffic cones had also been set up to cordon off the left-most lane.

A video taken at night showed at least one police car and two police motorcycles at the scene, along with several officers. There was also a recovery vehicle.

Farther up, the truck was seen upright and being towed away.

The Land Transport Authority’s traffic news account on X posted about the accident at 6.41pm, saying it took place in the direction towards Yishun after the Seletar Expressway.

Truck ‘self-skidded’ & flips along Lentor Avenue: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.40pm on Saturday.

It involved a tipper truck that was travelling along Lentor Avenue towards Yishun.

The vehicle is believed to have “self-skidded”, SPF added.

35-year-old male driver sent to hospital

As a result of the accident, a 35-year-old male driver was sent to the hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 5.45pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

