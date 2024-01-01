Van Crashes & Flips Over On PIE, 21-Year-Old Passenger Passes Away At The Scene

Passenger Passes Away After Van Flips Over On PIE On 31 Dec

On the last day of 2023, an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) unfortunately claimed the life of one person.

The 21-year-old man was reportedly inside a van that flipped over on the expressway.

The driver of the van was injured and sent to hospital.

Accident took place on morning of 31 Dec

The fatal accident took place at about 7am on Sunday (31 Dec), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The van was travelling on the PIE in the direction of Tuas, just past the Toh Guan Road exit.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on X warned motorists at 7.42am that an accident had occurred on that portion of the PIE, and to avoid lanes 2 and 4.

Van flips over on PIE

A photo via the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed a black-and-orange van lying upside down on the expressway with its four wheels facing upwards.

It seemed to take up the two right-most lanes of the PIE.

The vehicle also appeared to have suffered significant damage to its roof, with debris lying on the road in front of it.

Someone believed to have been trapped in van

An HDB resident who lives near the area, Ms Ang (name transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that she had heard a loud noise “like thunder”.

When the 47-year-old looked outside her residence, she saw the upside down van and a white lorry behind it.

She believed someone was trapped in the van, and police cars and ambulances arrived shortly after.

Sadly, she later spotted a blue police tent at about 9am, ostensibly there to cover a body.

Van flips over during PIE accident with lorry

Responding to the Shin Min’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received an alert regarding the accident at 7.36am on 31 Dec.

It involved a van and a lorry, they added.

A 21-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another male, the 18-year-old van driver, was sent to hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Also read: Car Flips Over In Collision Caused By Reckless Turn At Braddell Flyover, 2 Motorists Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.