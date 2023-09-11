Car Flips Over In Collision Caused By Reckless Turn At Braddell Flyover, 2 Motorists Injured

Car Collision Sends MPV Flipping At Braddell Flyover

A nail-biting collision occurred on 7 Sep at the Braddell Flyover.

A private-hire car (PHV) performed a reckless turn into a highway exit, crashing into a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The impact sent the MPV flipping over and spinning, while the PHV was knocked to the side.

The SCDF reported that the passengers of the MPV suffered injuries but were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Car crash at Braddell Flyover

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted footage of the crash on 10 Sep.

They reported that the accident took place at the Braddell Flyover, at around 8pm on 7 Sep.

A PHV on the highway appeared to have forgotten to turn into the Braddell Road exit off the Central Expressway (CTE).

The driver recklessly swerved to cut into the exit fork, driving over the road chevron.

His vehicle collided with an MPV that was already on the slip road.

The MPV flipped over from the sheer impact, its momentum causing it to slide back onto its side. It crashes into a street light before turning turtle once more.

The collision also sent the PHV skidding back onto the Braddell Flyover and crashing into a hedge in a divider.

Reckless driver checks on flipped car

The PHV driver, a white-shirted man, exits his vehicle. He appears to be unharmed, and he quickly makes his way across the road to the scene of the accident.

As the cars on the Braddell Flyover squeeze one-by-one past his own car, the driver kneels beside the flipped MPV.

Presumably, he attempted to help the motorists trapped within.

According to 8world News, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and the police identified the MPV’s occupants as a 66-year-old male driver and a 44-year-old female passenger.

The SCDF transported the injured but conscious passengers to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Earlier this year, a freak car accident on a slip road resulted in a car being split in half, killing one passenger on the scene.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.