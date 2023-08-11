Car Splits In Half After Freak Accident At Seletar, Passenger Pronounced Dead At Scene

Car Splits In Half In Fatal Seletar Accident On 11 Aug

Fatal accidents are tragic, especially so when they occur on Singapore soil.

A motorcyclist passed away last week in an accident at Tuas and today, yet another accident claimed one life — this time in Seletar.

On 11 Aug, images and videos of the car split in half made their rounds on social media.

The accident occurred on the CTE towards SLE, at a slip road into Seletar West Link.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Car split in half by accident

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF confirmed that the accident took place on 11 Aug at 12.10am, on the CTE towards SLE, at a slip road into Seletar West Link.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the car had lost control at high speeds and collided with two trees, causing the vehicle to split in half.

Based on videos online, it appears that the front half of the car is missing its roof and has its windshield and windows shattered.

The front seats are clearly visible, and one door hangs open.

At one point, cones were used to cordon off the wreckage.

The back half of the car appeared to have been flung across the road divider.

Flipped onto its side with its tires askew, the back half of the car seems to be in a similar terrible state.

One person pronounced dead, two others taken to the hospital

In a statement to MS News, the SCDF stated that when they arrived, they found a person trapped in the driver’s seat.

The SCDF then used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the individual.

Unfortunately, a paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

They then conveyed two other individuals to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the crash had thrown a male passenger out of the car, while the driver and a female passenger remained within the front half of the car.

All three passengers were 26 years old.

The driver was conscious while the female passenger was unconscious when the SCDF rushed them to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, reported Shin Min.

Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We also wish the two injured victims a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @aaaken3 on TikTok.