Singaporean Motorcyclist Passes Away In Accident At Tuas Second Link, Father Says It’s Heartbreaking

23-Year-Old Singaporean Motorcyclist Collides With Motor Trailer In Tuas Second Link Accident

On Friday (4 Aug) night, a Singaporean man was involved in a motorcycle accident at the Tuas Second Link.

Sadly, he passed away as a result of the crash, which reportedly occurred when his motorbike collided with a motor trailer.

His father has said it’s “heartbreaking” that he has seen his son for the last time.

Accident involving motorcyclist occurred on Second Link at 10.30pm

The Malaysian police received an alert on the accident at 10.30pm on Friday (4 Aug), the Iskandar Puteri police district told The Straits Times (ST).

It took place near the 9.5km mark of the Tuas Second Link.

The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Mr Mohamad Ilyas Ilyasa Mohamad Ismadi, and his pillion rider Nur Surya Emelya Mohamad Imran, 22, were heading in the direction of Johor Bahru.

Motorcyclist flung onto the road during Second Link accident

The two Singaporeans reportedly collided with the back of a motor trailer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahmat Ariffin said.

They were then flung onto the road.

Unfortunately, Mr Ilyas passed away at the scene.

A photo circulating over Telegram shows a man wearing a helmet lying on the road, with a pool of blood near him.

Another person can also be seen lying on the road next to him.

Pillion rider sent to hospital

The pillion rider, Ms Nur Surya, was sent to hospital unconscious, the police told ST.

Thankfully, she survived the accident and was to be discharged on Saturday (5 Aug).

She was then transferred to a hospital in Singapore.

Deceased’s family urges people not to share photos

Mr Ilyas’ family members announced his passing over social media on Saturday and received condolences from those who knew him.

One family member said on Facebook that the deceased hadn’t been brought back to Singapore yet.

Another family member updated that he couldn’t be brought back on Saturday, but they will do so on Sunday (6 Aug) morning.

In an earlier post, she urged people not to share photos of the accident if they receive them.

Father says passing is heartbreaking

In a plaintive Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Ilyas’ father Mohamad Ismadi said it was “so painful and heartbreaking” to have to see his son for the last time, adding,

I just want to remember you just the way you are.

Earlier in May, the proud father posted that Mr Ilyas had just completed his full-time national service.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Ilyas. May they find the strength to overcome the devastating loss.

Featured image adapted from Telegram via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.