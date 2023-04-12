Female Rider Passes Away After Accident At Tuas Second Link, Family Appeals For Dashcam Footage

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Female Rider Passes Away In Accident At Tuas Second Link On 11 Apr

On Tuesday night (11 Apr), a female rider was involved in an accident at the Tuas Second Link.

She passed away as a result of the crash, which was alleged to have occurred between several motorists.

The owner of the motorcycle had fallen into a coma and awaiting conveyance to the hospital at the scene.

The family of the victim is now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.

Female rider passes away in accident at Tuas Second Link

Sin Mah Bike Towing, a motorcycle towing firm, posted about the incident on Facebook on 11 Apr.

They stated that a fatal incident had occurred that same day at the Tuas Second Link.

The crash ultimately resulted in the death of a female rider.

The company also mentioned that the accident took place at 9.28pm.

At the time of the post, the owner of the bike had fallen into a coma and was waiting to be conveyed to the hospital.

Family appeals for dashcam footage

Speaking to MS News, Mr Sooriya Narayana Moorthy Rao, the victim’s brother-in-law, said the accident occurred sometime between 8.40pm and 9.30pm.

He heard that a vehicle, most likely a car or van, had purportedly changed from the second lane to the third lane without signalling.

This led to the collision and another motorbike also came from behind, running over the female rider’s body.

At the moment, his family has not yet received any dashcam footage of the incident.

They are now appealing for eyewitnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Those with the relevant information may contact Mr Sooriya at (+60)163948931.

Featured image adapted from Sin Mah Bike Towing on Facebook.