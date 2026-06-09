‘Are we trying hard enough?’: S’pore single asks what fellow singles are doing to get dates nowadays

Single Singapore Redditor asks what fellow singles do to get dates these days

A Redditor has sparked debate on local dating habits after questioning whether singles today are putting in enough effort to meet potential partners.

Woman in viral video went on 50 dates

In a post on r/askSingapore on 7 June, the Original Poster (OP) admitted that a recent viral video about a woman who reportedly went on 50 dates a year made them reflect on their own dating habits.

The woman had allegedly tracked her dates on Excel spreadsheets, approaching dating with the same discipline as a workplace KPI.

This prompted the OP to reflect and ask themselves: “Am I just lazy?”

The Redditor shared that after a long work week, they often feel too exhausted to dress up and meet a stranger.

However, they also acknowledged that “a partner won’t just drop from the sky” while they stay home watching Netflix.

How singles approach dating nowadays

Curious about how other Singaporeans are navigating the dating scene, the OP asked fellow singles and recently attached individuals to share their “secrets”.

Among the questions posed were whether people are still relying on dating apps such as Coffee Meets Bagel and Hinge.

The OP also asked if people are still attending singles events or joining hobby classes to meet potential partners.

They also asked how much effort others are putting into dating, wondering whether people are actively going on dates every week or merely swiping on apps.

Netizens share different perspectives

The post quickly attracted responses from netizens with varying perspectives on modern dating.

One netizen used to go on dating apps due to “peer pressure”, but doesn’t bother to do so anymore.

Others described treating dating like a job to achieve marriage and family goals.

Another Redditor said they used to date a lot in the past, but chose to focus more on themselves now.

One netizen felt that dating apps work fine if users are “less selective”, put in effort, and “actually start chatting”.

Also read: 29-year-old woman asks S’poreans with ‘low dating prospects’ what their plans are if they never marry

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Featured image adapted from Tera Vesalainen on Canva, for illustration purposes only.