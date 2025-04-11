2 men trade blows over alleged queue-cutting at Johor checkpoint, police investigating

Two men trade blows over alleged queue-cutting at Johor checkpoint

A video of two men fighting at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor, Malaysia has recently gone viral on Facebook, sparking lively discussions online.

The altercation reportedly began when one of the men allegedly attempted to cut the queue, prompting a heated reaction from the other.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), a police report has been lodged, and investigations are currently underway.

Fight breaks out at Johor checkpoint

A one-minute clip posted on Thursday (10 April) shows the chaotic fight erupting between two men.

Despite being surrounded by a crowd of stunned commuters, the pair paid no attention and were seen repeatedly punching each other in the face.

The incident appears to have occurred while both men were queuing to board a bus at the Johor checkpoint.

At one point, a female bystander was accidentally caught in the crossfire, her head grazed by a stray punch as she hurriedly retreated.

As the altercation escalated, the man in yellow was seen pinning the other against a nearby bus and landing several more punches.

Passers-by step in to break up fight

At first, a man — seemingly a bus conductor — attempted to intervene and advise the pair to stop fighting, but they ignored him.

Shortly after, another man in a red shirt stepped forward and successfully separated the two.

More onlookers soon joined in, physically restraining the men as tensions continued to simmer.

Despite being held back, the man in yellow could still be heard shouting angrily at the other party.

According to China Press, passengers had been queuing for quite some time when the man in the green jacket allegedly attempted to cut the line, sparking outrage.

One netizen claimed that a bus conductor had previously warned him to follow the queue properly and not jump ahead.

Despite the warning, he reportedly switched lanes and cut the queue again — which ultimately led to the confrontation.

Police investigations ongoing

In a statement released on Thursday (10 April), Johor Bahru South police confirmed that a viral video circulating on social media showed a fight between two individuals at the bus lane entering Singapore at BSI.

According to the statement, a police report was lodged at 7am that same day by a 21-year-old Malaysian man.

Johor Bahru Southern District police chief Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raub Selamat said preliminary investigations suggest the fight was sparked after one of the individuals cut the queue.

If convicted, those involved could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to RM1,000 (S$299), or both for causing a public disturbance.

Featured image adapted from JB 新山吹水站2.0 on Facebook.