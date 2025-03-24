Fight breaks out between 3 passengers on Downtown Line MRT, bystanders break it up

Man & couple get in shouting match in Downtown Line MRT, fight broken up by other passengers

A heated altercation broke out between a man and a couple on the Downtown Line (DTL) MRT train yesterday (23 March) evening.

The incident reportedly took place at around 7.50pm, with footage capturing a tense exchange inside the train heading towards Fort Canning MRT station.

Man confronts couple & attempts to grab phone

In the video, a man dressed in black was seen arguing loudly with a woman in blue and a man in white standing beside her.

A bystander wearing a striped shirt intervened, holding the parties apart to prevent the situation from escalating.

However, tensions flared further when the couple began filming the man in black using their phones.

“Are you trying to film me?” He said in Mandarin, attempting to grab their phones and circling around a pole to approach the woman. The bystander held the man back once more.

“You started everything!” The woman accused, causing the man to cuss at both her and the man in white.

The man in black pointed a finger at the woman, causing the man in white to slap his hand aside. In retaliation, the man in black swung at him, though it was unclear if the punch connected.

The two men swatted at each other as a fellow passenger yelled for them to calm down.

At this point, another bystander wearing spectacles and a lanyard stepped in, physically separating the pair.

A third bystander also approached the couple and urged them to move away from the scene.

The video ended as the man in black prepared to alight at Fort Canning MRT station.

MS News has reached out to the police and SBS Transit for their comments on the alleged incident.

Netizens praise bystanders who stepped in

Many netizens commended the three bystanders for stepping in and preventing the fight from spiralling out of control.

One commenter questioned why people leapt readily to fighting instead of finding another resolution. They also expressed curiosity about the context behind the MRT altercation.

Another user pointed out that fights on public transport were always a “lose-lose situation,” where the winner could end up in police custody while the loser might end up in hospital.

