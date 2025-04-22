7-month pregnant wife in Thailand discovers husband cheating on her, beats mistress to death

Pregnant wife in Thailand beats mistress to death after discovering affair with husband

After finding out that her husband had an affair, a heavily pregnant wife in Thailand followed him to a resort and beat the mistress to death.

According to Thairath, police responded to reports of a fight at 7.10am on Sunday (20 April).

Victim lay on ground after brutal beating by pregnant woman

In a video circulating online, the mistress was seen lying on the ground at a resort after the fight.

After a while, the wife and another woman dragged the victim’s unconscious body into a room.

A man can be seen carrying the limp mistress onto the back of his motorcycle as the wife was held back to prevent further violence.

Thairath reports that the man subsequently conveyed the mistress to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police officers later found the distraught wife at the resort and took her in for questioning.

A staff member told the police that the husband and mistress arrived at the resort the night before.The wife subsequently found them the following morning.

Victim’s family shocked by news

Local police said they are charging the 7-month pregnant wife with assault resulting in death.

According to Channel 7, the victim’s friend said the deceased had only begun seeing the man for around a week. He told her that he had recently separated from his wife, but she soon received a threatening message from the wife to stay away.

When the victim confronted him about the message, the husband reassured her that he had split up with his wife.

The friend was shocked by the brutal violence. The wife continued her assault despite the victim’s pleas and promised to stop seeing the man.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother was saddened by the sudden loss of her daughter. She expressed shock that no one tried to stop the violence, including the man at the centre of the love triangle.

Her mother also revealed that the victim had a one-year-old child.

