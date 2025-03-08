Man in S’pore canes girlfriend who asked whether he was cheating, jailed for 10 days

Man canes his girlfriend repeatedly during heated quarrel at home

Angry over being questioned by his girlfriend over cheating, a man caned her, leaving marks on her body.

He was jailed for 10 days over this act, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Couple met in August 2022 & she moves in two months later

The man, a 36-year-old security manager, had met the 25-year-old victim on a dating app in August 2022 and soon began a relationship.

Two months later, she moved into his home.

However, their relationship soon soured, and the victim began suspecting him of cheating.

Man canes girlfriend repeatedly during quarrel

At about 9am on 18 Oct, she confronted him in his room as he was lying in bed after ending his night shift.

She asked him whether he was cheating on her, and the couple began to quarrel. She demanded that he delete her photos, but he refused.

As she pressed him, he became increasingly agitated and grabbed a black box containing a rattan cane.

He then whipped her with it, hitting her arms and cheeks, among other parts of her body.

The victim cried while recording the beating on her phone, but he ignored her sobs and continued to whip her.

Eventually, he stopped and showed her his phone, saying he had deleted her photos.

Victim made police report

The victim packed her belongings at 1pm that same day and returned to Malaysia.

The next day, she returned to Singapore and reported the incident to the police.

After noticing her injuries, officers called for an ambulance and she was taken to the hospital.

She was found to have injuries on her lips, face, arms and left hand.

She was discharged with three days of medical leave on the same day.

Man pleads guilty to voluntarily causing hurt

In court, the man pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

He was sentenced to 10 days’ jail and requested to defer his sentence by a week.

The request was granted.

Also read: S’porean man holds knife to girlfriend’s face & burns her knees with cigarette after suspecting her of infidelity



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and MS News.