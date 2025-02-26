S’porean man holds knife to girlfriend’s face & burns her knees with cigarette after suspecting her of infidelity

Singaporean man burns girlfriend, threatens her with knife over infidelity suspicions

Suspecting that his girlfriend had been unfaithful, a Singaporean man held a parang knife to her cheek and threatened to leak their intimate videos.

He also burned her knees twice with a cigarette.

After pleading guilty on Monday (24 Feb), the man was sentenced to one year, seven months, and nine weeks’ in jail.

Man burns girlfriend with cigarette

The 36-year-old accused faced eight charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and other drug-related offences, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Court documents reveal that the accused lived at his girlfriend’s home during their relationship. On 19 Jun 2024, the accused burned her left knee twice with a cigarette after suspecting his girlfriend of infidelity.

About a week later on 24 Jun, the accused pressed a parang knife against his partner’s left cheek, demanding she admit her mistake.

The accused then applied some pressure, causing a small cut on his girlfriend’s left cheek.

Accused found to have used meth

In addition to the physical abuse, the accused also threatened to leak a video, which showed his girlfriend performing a sexual act on him, to her family.

He reportedly did this to humiliate her.

The accused was also found to have consumed methamphetamine the following month, in Jul 2024.

