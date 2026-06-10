S’porean wonders if locals would consider moving overseas if S’pore ‘continues to get warmer each year’

Redditor asks Singapore netizens if rising temperatures will push them to move overseas

As Singapore becomes increasingly hot and humid, a Reddit user has sparked a discussion on whether locals might relocate abroad to escape the heat.

Friends moving overseas due to climate

In an r/askSingapore post on Monday (8 June), the Redditor asked: “Will you consider moving overseas if Singapore continues to get warmer each year?”

The Original Poster (OP) said that while their family is still coping well with the local climate, the recent “unbearable heat” had made them think about the long term.

The OP also shared that some of their friends had already migrated overseas because they found Singapore’s year-round heat tough to endure.

“Summer for 1 season is acceptable, but they want to experience the full 4 seasons,” they explained.

Some netizens say weather not a factor

Responses were divided. Some said weather is the least of their concerns, with a few relocating to warmer countries to slow down life rather than escape the heat.

One commenter even shared that they moved to a country that is warmer than Singapore.

Others, such as a Redditor with eczema, expressed a strong desire to move to a cooler climate.

Another netizen felt that it is “better to stay” in Singapore due to the erratic weather and natural disasters in other countries.

Higher temperatures could be new normal

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) has warned that climate change could make higher temperatures and more frequent heat stress a new normal for Singapore in the coming decades.

Daily maximum temperatures could increase by up to 5.3°C, with high heat stress and warm nights becoming common.

Hence, MSE has designated 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation to strengthen our collective resilience against impacts from climate change.

Also read: ‘Make a big aircon glass dome around the country’: S’poreans discuss ways to cope with ‘unbearably hot’ weather recently

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Featured image adapted from AlesVeluscek on Canva for illustration purposes only.