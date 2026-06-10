S’pore-registered car driver shakes vehicle in attempt to pump more petrol in M’sia

Car driver shakes vehicle to pump more petrol

Fuel prices remain high in Singapore due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

As such, an uncle driving a Singapore-registered car opted for a more creative way to fill up his tank.

The incident occurred at a Shell petrol station in Malaysia and a short clip was shared on Sgmustwatchla’s Facebook page on Tuesday (9 June).

This prompted Singaporeans to head online and question the man’s actions.

Car driver presses on car trunk to shake vehicle

In the six-second video, the driver of a silver Singapore-registered car is seen shaking the vehicle in a few different ways as the pump attendant fills it with fuel.

Standing on the back of his car, the uncle pressed down on its trunk, causing it to shake up and down.

He is also seen placing one leg at a time on the rear bumper to apply more force and shake the vehicle harder.

Netizens question whether hack works

Some Singaporean netizens believed the man’s actions were “embarrassing” and described the uncle as “cheap”.

Others found them amusing and questioned whether shaking the vehicle to fill it with more fuel works.

One user said the capacity of the fuel tank will not change, no matter how much you shake the vehicle

Instead, they advised the uncle to just bring an extra container for fuel.

According to Singapore Customs, importing more than 10 litres of motor fuel in a spare container is allowed.

However, this requires a Customs permit and the payment of the duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Another netizen added that shaking the vehicle as it refuels may damage its fuel sensor, which will cost the man more than the fuel he saved.

Also read: S’porean man at JB gas station shakes car by bouncing on boot to maximise fuel added

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Featured image adapted from Sgmustwatchla on Facebook.