Netizens ‘excited’ for upcoming 4-cornered fight in Tampines GRC, claim it’ll be a ‘hot battleground’

Netizens react to 4-way battle in Tampines GRC contest

The upcoming four-cornered fight in Tampines GRC is one of the most surprising developments Singaporeans learned from Nomination Day.

A thread posted on the Singapore Subreddit on the same day seemingly identified Tampines as a key battleground.

The Redditor claimed: “PAP has always been strong there, but things feel different now.”

According to the thread starter, the Workers’ Party (WP) has been “walking the ground more and building up their presence, especially after they shifted focus from Marine Parade.”

The Redditor feels that the upcoming elections might “not be as straightforward” with “more parties entering the fight and some newer voters in the mix”.

Netizens looking forward to 4-cornered fight

A Redditor shared that they were excited for the multi-party fight and will be attending all the rallies if possible.

Another commenter felt that the People’s Action Party (PAP) did well in Tampines as the quality of past oppositions was lacking.

This Reddit user expects to see an “interesting” fight in Tampines as a “credible” opposition party goes up against the ruling party.

Another netizen said that now that WP is in the mix, Tampines is “definitely going to be a hot battleground.” They were also surprised by the “enthusiasm and strong vocals” of WP’s Faisal Manap during his speech.

4 political parties to contest Tampines GRC

PAP’s slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Masagos Zulkifli

Koh Poh Koon

Baey Yam Keng

David Neo

Charlene Chen

WP’s slate of candidates comprises:

Faisal Manap

Jimmy Tan

Ong Lue Ping

Eileen Chong

Michael Thng

National Solidarity Party’s (NSP) slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Reno Fong

Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad

Eugene Yeo

Zee Phay

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

People’s Power Party’s (PPP) slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Goh Meng Seng

Derrick Sim

Vere Nathan

Peter Soh

Arbaah Haroun

