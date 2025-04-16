Man scales side of building to rescue boy who climbed out of 4th storey window in M’sia, earns praise

Man in Malaysia climbed four storeys up building to rescue boy on ledge

In an act of bravery, a man in Malaysia scaled the side of a four-storey building to rescue a young boy who was perilously perched on a narrow ledge with no railing.

According to Mynewshub, the incident occurred on 11 April in Taman Putra Perdana, Selangor.

The video timestamp placed the event at 5.53pm.

Witnesses on the ground saw that a young boy had climbed out of an open window. He sat precariously on the ledge, which had no railings.

A neighbour saw this and immediately started scaling the side of the building with no regard for his own safety.

He utilised the metal grilles that blocked off the ledges of the second and third floors as hand and footholds.

The good Samaritan then pushed himself onto the ledge with the boy and went to open the window wider to enter.

As he did, the young kid moved closer to the edge to look down.

The man quickly reacted by grabbing him into his arms.

He passed the boy through the window and then climbed into the unit himself.

Nobody involved reported any injuries from the risky incident.

Netizens advise parents to install safety grilles

In the aftermath of the incident, netizens flooded social media with praise for the heroic neighbour. One netizen urged parents to install a safety grille or child lock for windows if they had young kids.

Another commenter recalled a similar incident in Paris and hoped the neighbour in this incident would get similar recognition.

On 26 May 2018, Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian migrant in Paris, scaled a building to save a toddler dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.

Gassama clambered up the side of the building in just 30 seconds to rescue the boy.

The French government gave Gassama citizenship in recognition and a job in the fire brigade.

Also read: Boy stands on 3rd floor ledge of Canberra flat, parents allegedly left windows open

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mynewshub on X.