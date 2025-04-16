Man scales side of building to rescue boy who climbed out of 4th storey window in M’sia, earns praise

International Latest News

The man used metal grilles on the lower floors as handholds to climb.

By - 16 Apr 2025, 11:22 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Man in Malaysia climbed four storeys up building to rescue boy on ledge

In an act of bravery, a man in Malaysia scaled the side of a four-storey building to rescue a young boy who was perilously perched on a narrow ledge with no railing.

According to Mynewshub, the incident occurred on 11 April in Taman Putra Perdana, Selangor.

The video timestamp placed the event at 5.53pm.

Witnesses on the ground saw that a young boy had climbed out of an open window. He sat precariously on the ledge, which had no railings.

man climbed building

Source: Mynewshub on X

A neighbour saw this and immediately started scaling the side of the building with no regard for his own safety.

He utilised the metal grilles that blocked off the ledges of the second and third floors as hand and footholds.

man climbed building

Source: Mynewshub on X

The good Samaritan then pushed himself onto the ledge with the boy and went to open the window wider to enter.

Source: Mynewshub on X

As he did, the young kid moved closer to the edge to look down.

man climbed building

Source: Mynewshub on X

The man quickly reacted by grabbing him into his arms.

man climbed building

Source: Mynewshub on X

He passed the boy through the window and then climbed into the unit himself.

man climbed building

Source: Mynewshub on X

Nobody involved reported any injuries from the risky incident.

Netizens advise parents to install safety grilles

In the aftermath of the incident, netizens flooded social media with praise for the heroic neighbour. One netizen urged parents to install a safety grille or child lock for windows if they had young kids.

Translation: Please install a metal grille if you have a baby so they can’t open the window for fun…or install a child lock.
Source: X

Another commenter recalled a similar incident in Paris and hoped the neighbour in this incident would get similar recognition.

Source: X

On 26 May 2018, Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian migrant in Paris, scaled a building to save a toddler dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.

Gassama clambered up the side of the building in just 30 seconds to rescue the boy.

Source: @Nefertemkhoure on X

The French government gave Gassama citizenship in recognition and a job in the fire brigade.

Also read: Boy stands on 3rd floor ledge of Canberra flat, parents allegedly left windows open

Boy stands on 3rd floor ledge of Canberra flat, parents allegedly left windows open

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mynewshub on X.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author