‘Not everything is politics’: Former MP Inderjit Singh’s nephew Kawal Pal Singh will not be involved in upcoming GE

PAP’s Kawal Pal Singh bows out of GE after discussion with family

Just two days after appearing at a grassroots event in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC alongside Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, lawyer and long-time People’s Action Party (PAP) member Kawal Pal Singh has announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming General Election (GE).

The unexpected decision came after discussions with his family — including his uncle, former Member of Parliament Inderjit Singh — and was shared in a Facebook post on Monday (15 Apr).

Speculation sparked after Toa Payoh visit with PAP

Mr Singh, who had been spotted engaging with residents at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre on 13 Apr, caused a buzz online, with many assuming he was one of the fresh faces set to contest in the GE.

He acknowledged the speculation in the Facebook post.

“As a long-time member of the People’s Action Party (PAP), this naturally sparked speculation about my potential candidacy in the upcoming General Elections,” he said.

He shared that he had also received numerous messages of encouragement and support following the visit.

However, he said: “I am here to share that after discussing with my family and my uncle, Inderjit Singh (former PAP MP), I will not be involved in the GE as a candidate.”

At this point in his life, Mr Singh said he wishes to focus on balancing work with quality time for his young family.

Still, he emphasised that he remains committed to supporting PAP and continuing his service to the Sikh and Indian communities in Singapore.

Previously a PAP volunteer in Sengkang

Mr Singh is currently the managing partner at Tito Isaac & Co LLP and has previously volunteered with PAP in Sengkang.

His appearance at the Toa Payoh event alongside Mr Chee and Ms Elysa Chen — the executive director of CampusImpact — initially sparked buzz about the team’s potential involvement in the coming GE.

When asked if the pair will be contesting in the upcoming election in Bishan-Toa Payoh, Mr Chee stated that this would be confirmed on Nomination Day.

On 15 Apr, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posted a video on Facebook announcing Ms Chen as a candidate, amongst others.

In his post, Mr Singh expressed his support and best wishes to the PAP candidates running in the 3 May election.

Netizens praise Mr Singh’s honesty & family values

Netizens were quick to applaud Mr Singh for his transparency and maturity.

One netizen offered respect to Mr Singh for prioritising his family, saying that politics is not everything.

A Facebook user appreciated Mr Singh for being transparent and thanked him for his continued support of the PAP.

One netizen said it was a “wise decision” and credited his uncle, former MP Inderjit Singh, for giving good counsel.

Others expressed disappointment but wished him and his family well.

