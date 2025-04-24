‘AI-generated doll’: Deaf-mute student in China goes viral for ‘unreal’ beauty, netizen don’t believe she’s real

Deaf-mute student in China goes viral for her looks, described as ‘looking like AI’

A deaf-mute art student in China has gone viral — not for her talent or resilience, but for her striking looks that some netizens claim are so flawless that she looks “like AI”.

According to HK01, some of her classmates were unhappy over the public response and defended her online by sharing how she faced many challenges as a deaf-mute student.

Student’s appearance called ‘too perfect’ by online commenters

The student, Chen Yue (name transliterated), was photographed at the opening ceremony of the Xi’an Academy of Fine Arts’ Sports Games.

The images, later uploaded to Chinese social media, exploded in popularity — but not all the attention was kind.

While many praised her for her beauty, many also made remarks that her facial proportions were too symmetrical and “perfect”.

Some even went so far as to say that she was an “AI-generated silicone doll”.

One viral thread even suggested she looked “unnaturally perfect,” fuelling speculation that the photos were fake — or that she wasn’t a real person at all.

As a result of the negative comments, many of Ms Chen’s classmates came to her defence.

Classmates defend student from cruel comments

They revealed that Ms Chen faced many barriers as a deaf-mute student. Despite the challenges, she was able to get accepted into the Xi’an Academy of Fine Arts.

She is a part of the Special Education Arts School at the academy, whose programmes help students with disabilities secure employment after graduation.

Her peers described her as kind-hearted, hardworking, and academically outstanding.

According to Sing Tao Daily, this was not Ms Chen’s first foray with online criticism.

She already has a substantial following of over 472,000 fans on Douyin, where she regularly posts content — much of it aimed at raising awareness about life as a deaf-mute person.

Unfortunately, her popularity has also led to waves of scepticism, with some accusing her of faking her disability. She subsequently released official documents proving her status.

Furthermore, she has also written about her experience as a deaf-mute to combat prejudices against people with disabilities.

