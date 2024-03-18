Sec 3 students invited to 2024 & 2025 NE Shows after missing chances due to pandemic

Secondary 3 students will be invited to 2024 and 2025 National Education (NE) shows

All Secondary Three students enrolled in Ministry of Education (MOE) institutions will receive invitations to the 2024 and 2025 National Day Parade (NDP) National Education (NE) shows.

These students were the Primary Five cohorts who missed the opportunity to attend the shows in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parents of current Secondary Three students will receive the invite between 20 and 21 March.

Today (18 March), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) Singapore announced the invitations for the aforementioned pupils in a news release.

Every year, all Primary Five students will have the opportunity to attend the NDP NE shows. In 2020 and 2021, however, the then-Primary Five students were unable to attend due to pandemic restrictions.

In light of this, the NDP 2024 Executive Committee will extend invites to this year’s shows to all current Secondary Three students.

Students who turn Secondary Three in 2025 will also receive their invitations for shows next year.

“Since 1997, NE shows have been a significant part of our students’ collective NE learning experience,” Mindef wrote.

“This experience aims to celebrate Singapore’s progress as a nation and deepen our youths’ appreciation of the Singaporean identity.”

Invitations will be sent via MOE Parents Gateway portal

Between 20 and 21 March, parents of current Secondary Three students can look out for the invitations on MOE’s Parents Gateway Portal.

Their children will be invited to attend one of the shows on 6, 13 or 20 July.

Those who wish to go should indicate their interest via the portal by 27 March to apply for a ticket.

Parents and students can email ndp24tickets@defence.gov.sg or contact their schools if they have any queries.

