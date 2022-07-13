P5 Students Apparently Had Chartered MRT Trains For NE Show, Older S’poreans Envy Convenience

Chartered Trains Transport P5 Students Back From NE Show

Ever found yourself stuck in the peak hour rush, wishing for a train all to yourself?

For some Primary 5 (P5) students, this wish did come true. MRT trains were apparently chartered to transport primary school students back from the National Education (NE) show, dropping them off at various stations.

Many older netizens have since voiced their envy at the sight, expressing how useful such a convenience would have been during their time.

P5 students return from NE show via chartered trains

On 10 Jul, TikToker @adiel_rusyaidi brought attention to the chartered trains via a now viral video on the social media platform.

According to him, the trains were specially reserved to transport P5 students returning from the NE show.

They would stop at specific MRT stations near their respective schools, so students from each school may alight.

Each train may ferry students from different schools, which explains why the clip shows children donning different uniforms.

Netizens express envy at trains for students

The lucky students who were able to return via the trains were the subject of many netizens’ envy.

Many shared that they would have appreciated such an arrangement when they were students themselves.

Others simply appreciated the wholesome nature of the event, as well as the assistance offered to students.

Of course, there were users who did experience travelling in such a manner. One netizen recalled sitting on the floor while waiting for their ‘special’ trains.

Another described it as ‘fun’ even though the train was packed.

This apparently isn’t the first time such an event has been organised for students, either.

According to SG Trains, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the National Service (NS) Spectator Team had worked together to allocate such transportation for students before.

Only those at a school within walking distance of an MRT station would have the luxury of travelling in a chartered train.

The trains would transport them to and from the venue, with different boarding doors for each school.

Schools having reserved trains for their students isn’t just unique to the NE show, either. In 2014, Anglo-Chinese Independent School (ACSI) chartered five trains to transport students to the National Stadium.

Trains help students home safely

Even as we stew in jealousy, we should keep in mind that such amenities are of great help to young students.

Deploying trains specifically to transport students from the major event will help them get home in a safe and timely manner.

As NE shows do end at a comparatively late timing, we’re sure parents and children alike are very appreciative of the arrangement.

