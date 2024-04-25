Jay Chou to return to S’pore for 3-day concert at National Stadium in October

Jay Chou to perform at Singapore National Stadium in October 2024

Taiwanese star Jay Chou will be returning to Singapore to perform a three-day concert at the National Stadium.

The performances will take place from 11 Oct to 13 Oct.

The 45-year-old singer was last here in December 2022, during which he staged a two-day concert.

Posting to Weibo on Wednesday (24 April), Chou’s record label JVR Music announced the dates for his “CARNIVAL” World Tour this year.

In addition to performing in Singapore, he will perform a one-day concert in Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 26 Oct.

He will also stage shows in Chinese cities such as Fuzhou, Shenzhen, and Nanjing starting May.

The label stated that local ticket organisers for the respective countries will reveal ticketing information for the concerts.

Chou last performed in Singapore on 17 and 18 Dec 2022 at the National Stadium.

However, the previous shows disappointed some fans, with attendees stating that they could not hear his voice over the poor sound system.

Others cited a lack of interactive activities with concert-goers and guest performers shortening the amount of time Chou spent on stage.

There were those who also bemoaned the star’s lack of creativity with regard to the concert’s theme.

In addition, fans claimed that the prints on their light sticks had faded and they could not get them to light up.

The organiser of the concert, G.H.Y Culture & Media, then apologised for the experience, stating that the light sticks were used in repeated rehearsals.

