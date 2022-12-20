Jay Chou Fans Disappointed With S’pore Concert, Bemoan Poor Vocals & Short Appearances

Jay Chou Fans Disappointed With Singapore Concert, Said They Wanted To See Him & Not Guests Performers

For many Singaporeans, Jay Chou’s music has accompanied them through different chapters of their lives. So fans were understandably ecstatic when news broke that he was holding a concert in Singapore over the past weekend ( 17 & 18 Dec).

While seeing our idols in the flesh is supposed to be a happy occasion, some fans apparently left the concert with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Some of them have since taken to the Taiwanese star’s Instagram page to express their disappointment with his performance, citing his unsatisfactory vocals and the venue’s poor sound system.

Others pointed out the star’s relatively brief stage appearances, adding that they did not pay hundreds of dollars to see guests perform.

Jay Chou fans unimpressed with Singapore concert on 17 & 18 Dec

On Sunday (18 Dec), the 43-year-old mandopop artist took to Instagram to share footage of his concert at the National Stadium.

However, netizens have since bombarded the post with comments criticising his performance.

One of them, who claims to be an “old fan”, shared three areas that she found problematic:

Couldn’t hear Chou’s voice due to the sound system

Lack of interactive activities with fans

Singer spent a short amount of time on stage

Another attendee left similar feedback and did not mince their words while doing so.

“If your body or voice aren’t up for it, then don’t even consider holding a concert,” she said.

In their opinion, doing so would only upset fans and ruin Chou’s reputation in the process.

Meanwhile, this Instagram user bemoaned the star’s lack of creativity with regard to the concert’s theme, claiming that he should’ve been more sincere if he wanted to “earn everyone’s money”.

Similar to the previous user, the netizen felt that the majority of people were there to see Chou in person and not his guest performers.

JJ Lin & Mayday concert supposedly better

Some fans also couldn’t help but compare Chou’s performance with that of Mayday and JJ Lin, who similarly held concerts here in Singapore.

This netizen said he found the other two artists’ performances to be better than Chou’s. He also bemoaned the fact that he had missed the Taiwanese star at the peak of his prowess.

In response to the guest performers in Chou’s concert, this Instagram user quoted something that C-pop legend Jacky Cheung allegedly said,

I don’t invite guests because I know the fans are here to see me.

Concertgoer said she should’ve listened to CD

Arguably the most damning criticism, however, came on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

A particularly despondent fan penned a lengthy post expressing her disappointment.

Besides the points other concertgoers raised, she claimed that the print on her light stick was faded. She also had difficulties even getting it to light up.

She was additionally unimpressed with the late start to the concert and how abruptly it ended.

However, the user was perhaps most put off by the interactive segment, where concertgoers chose what song they’d like to hear.

All in all, she concluded that she would’ve been better off listening to a CD at home.

Organisers apologise for not meeting fans’ expectations

G.H.Y Culture & Media, the organiser of the concert, has since issued a statement addressing some of these issues.

In the statement on Facebook, the media company apologised that the “lightsticks did not come up to your (concertgoers’) expectations”.

They explained that there were “repeated rehearsals involving the lightsticks”.

Seeing that some of the lightsticks had run out of juice in the first show, the organisers said they attempted to rectify the situation in the second show.

However, it seems the luminous sticks still fell short of fans’ expectations.

Additionally, they clarified that lightsticks were not recycled from Chou’s show in 2020 and that the “20” wording was included to pay homage to the star’s 20 years of producing music.

While much of the feedback is ultimately subjective, we hope that the star will take them into consideration so that his next concert here, if there should be one, will fare much better.

