Customer finds insects in S$1.8K confinement meals purchased from S’pore delivery service

Customer discovers insects in confinement meals, paid S$1,814 for 28 portions

A customer recently spent S$1,814 to purchase 28 meals for lunch and dinner from a confinement meal delivery service in Singapore, only for them to arrive contaminated with insects.

Sharing her experience in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the customer claimed that the meals “taste real bad”.

Describing the details of her ordeal, she said that she wanted to raise awareness among netizens.

Confinement food different from what was advertised

The customer wrote in her post that the food differed greatly from what was advertised in the delivery service’s menu, almost by “90%”.

According to her, the service failed to deliver lunch on a few occasions, later stating that they would compensate for the missed meals. This forced the customer to settle some of the meals by herself.

She alleged that the taste of the food was so poor that she was occasionally unsure of what she was eating.

Some of the meals contained prawn and sambal fish as well, which she disliked. She additionally claimed that the food sometimes resembled leftovers.

Delivery service claimed insects were ingredients

When the customer confronted the service about insects she found in her food, she said that they told her those were ingredients.

A picture she shared showed what appeared to be an insect that had been fried with the food.

Other images revealed insects floating in two different soups.

Besides creatures, the customer also found some of the meat she received to be undercooked.

Once, after a meal arrived late, an employee offered to waive the fee and provide an extra meal as compensation.

On another occasion when the lunch order didn’t arrive all, they did the same and even guessed that the driver may have sent it to the wrong address.

MS News has reached out to the OP, the delivery service, and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for more information and comments.

