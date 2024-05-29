Car crashes through traffic guardrails in Balestier, results in 4-car pile-up & injures 2 people

Car crashes through traffic guardrails along Balestier Road

A car had seemingly crashed through the guardrails along Balestier Road in an accident on Tuesday (28 May) morning.

The accident injured two individuals and resulted in a chain collision involving four vehicles.

Responders later conveyed a 54-year-old taxi driver and a 35-year-old male driver conscious to hospital.

Investigations into the incident is underway.

Black car mows down guardrails along Balestier Road, causing pile-up

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) reported the incident happening on Tuesday (28 May), at 9.10am, along Balestier Road towards Lavender Street.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), a black car had crashed through the guardrails separating the road and hit another car, causing a 4-car pile-up.

Reports observed the black car first colliding into the right side of a white car and a taxi. As a result, the taxi then hit another car in front of it.

After the incident, many broken vehicle parts were seen scattered on the road. They included the engine of the white vehicle, which fell onto the road from the impact.

On the other hand, the black car sustained significant damage to its front.

2 individuals conveyed to hospital, investigations underway

48-year-old Madam Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) was among the witnesses of the crash. She told SMDN that she had heard a loud noise at the time of the incident.

One driver apparently got stuck in his car. Madam Lin recalled seeing a nearby police officer getting him to stay put and await medical help.

The police and ambulance arrived later and both the taxi and the black car had their airbags deployed, prompting the witness to believe the impact of the crash was very strong.

Subsequently, two medical personnel attended to the driver of the black car, she said.

SCDF reported that two indivuals, reportedly a 54-year-old taxi driver and a 35-year-old male driver, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations into the crash is ongoing.

