HDB to offer over 2,500 BTO flats with wait times of around 3 years or less in June 2026 launch

BTOs in Ang Mo Kio and Sembawang to make up more than a third of the 6,900 units available in sales exercise

Homebuyers looking to move into their new homes sooner will have more options in the upcoming June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise.

In a press release on Sunday (7 June), the Housing & Development Board (HDB) announced that it will offer 2,520 flats with waiting times of around three years or less.

More than 2,500 flats to have shorter waiting times

The flats will be spread across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio, accounting for more than a third of the approximately 6,900 flats to be launched in June.

According to HDB, the shorter waiting times are made possible through early planning and coordination with other government agencies, allowing construction work to begin before the projects are launched for sale.

“By the time flat applicants book a unit in such projects, construction would be well underway,” HDB said in the release.

Apart from the three shorter-wait projects, HDB will launch four additional BTO developments in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, and Woodlands during the June 2026 sales exercise.

Two Sembawang projects to have wait times of under three years

The shortest waiting times will be offered at two projects in the new Sembawang North estate.

Sembawang Portico, located between Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive, will have a waiting time of two years and seven months.

The development will comprise three residential blocks and offer 875 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, and 5-room flats.

Meanwhile, Sembawang Brook, bounded by Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang, will have a waiting time of two years and nine months.

The project will consist of five residential blocks and offer 1,160 units, including 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room, and 3Gen flats designed for multi-generational families.

Residents of both projects can also expect earlier access to amenities such as childcare centres, cooked food options, a minimart, and bus services.

Under measures introduced by the multi-agency BTO Coordination Committee, these facilities are expected to open around six months after the first residents collect their keys.

They will also be located near Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra, which offer shopping, dining, healthcare, and sports facilities.

Kebun Baru Ridge in Ang Mo Kio to be completed in just over three years

The third project with a shorter waiting time is Kebun Baru Ridge in Ang Mo Kio.

Located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, the development will comprise three residential blocks with 485 units of 3-room and 4-room flats.

The project’s waiting time is estimated at three years and one month.

Residents will have access to amenities within the development, including a minimart and an eating house.

Additional dining and shopping options are available nearby at Mayflower Shopping & Food Centre, Kebun Baru Market & Food Centre, and Ang Mo Kio Town Centre.

Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line is also a short bus ride away.

Also Read: Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for S$1.55M, becomes S’pore’s most expensive 4-room HDB

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Featured image from HDB.